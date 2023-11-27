METALS-London copper prices climb as softer dollar lifts demand

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London climbed on Tuesday as the dollar slid to a three-month low, making the greenback-priced commodity cheaper for buyers, although gains were limited by soft demand outlook in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,390 per metric ton by 0147 GMT.

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Tuesday after slipping overnight on weaker-than-expected new home sales data, while traders hunkered down on bets that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates in the first half of next year.

Still, support from the weaker dollar was partly offset by concerns over copper demand from the traditional housing sector.

Profits at China's industrial firms recorded a notable slower growth in October, data showed on Monday, disappointing traders.

The subsequent risk of deflation hurt sentiment across the base metals complex, ANZ analysts said in a note.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.2% to 68,090 yuan ($9,525.74) per ton.

Elsewhere, LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.5% to $2,222.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 moved nearly 1% higher to $23,195, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.3% to $2,547, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,180, while nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.1% to $16,060.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 18,925 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.2% to 21,185 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slid 0.9% to 16,100 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1% to 123,670 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 lost 3% at 194,140 yuan.

($1 = 7.1480 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

