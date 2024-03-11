METALS-London copper prices buoyed by supply headwinds, weaker dollar

Recasts, updates prices as of 0655 GMT

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed on Monday, buoyed by lower inventories and signs of raw material supply tightness globallyas well as a weaker U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.2% to $8,596 per metric ton by 0655 GMT, having hit a five-week high on Friday.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.6% to 69,500 yuan ($9,673.06) per ton.

Supporting copper prices were mine-side disruptions that started last December, dampening Chinese smelters' profit margins and threatening to curb output.

LME copper stocks declined on Friday to the lowest levels since last August. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Production by copper giant Codelco in Chile, the world's major producer of the metal, in January sank nearly 16% year-on-year, while output from other producers in the nation climbed.

The dollar index =USDhovered close to a nearly two-month low reached Friday, when monthly payrolls figures signalled a cooling U.S. labour market, keeping the Fed on track to ease policy.

Also weighing on sentiment was the demand outlook of the metal used in the power, construction and transportation sectors.

Consumption still remained weak in China, the world's top consumer, according to China Futures analysts.

"Copper wire producers operate higher than expected, but the operation rate among copper tube and foil producers fall far behind last year level," they said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 nudged 0.1% to $2,242.50, zinc CMZN3 was unmoved at $2,527, nickel CMNI3 slid 0.1% to 17,990, lead CMPB3 added 0.2% to $2,109.50, while tin CMSN3 lost 0.6% at $27,455.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 little moved at 19,190 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 moved 0.3% lower to 21,260 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.1% to 220,010 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged down 0.1% to 137,400 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 ticked 0.8% higher to 16,260 yuan.

