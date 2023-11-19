METALS-London copper near 8-week high on softer dollar, Chinese property support

Nov 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose to their highest in nearly eight weeks on a softer dollar and hopes of improving demand after Chinese officials promised support to the country's property sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.8% to $8,335 per metric ton by 0331 GMT, having hit %8,339.50 earlier in the session, the highest since Sept. 29.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.3% to 67,980 yuan ($9,427.13) a ton. Earlier in the session, it hit 68,030 yuan, a level unseen since Sept. 25.

The dollar slid to a two-month low as traders reaffirmed their belief that U.S. rates have peaked and turned their attention to when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates.

A softer dollar makes base metals prices traded in the greenback relatively cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, China's central bank and financial regulators pledged on Friday to ensure financing support for the property sector and to work together to resolve local government debt risks.

The real estate sector accounts for a large portion of consumption for copper and other base metals. A boost to the property sector is likely to support metals demand.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 1.3% to $2,235.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.5% to $16,980, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.1% to $2,582, tin CMSN3 edged up 0.1% to $24,865, while lead CMPB3 fell 0.1% to $2,292.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.7% to 19,010 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.6% to 17,055 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.1% to 135,310 yuan, tin SSNcv1 1.9% to 209,240 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 was almost flat at 21,440 yuan.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.