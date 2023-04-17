METALS-London copper inches higher on low inventories

April 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by falling inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses and on hopes of further economic stimulus from the Chinese government.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 edged up 0.1% to $9,030 a tonne by 0403 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 69,960 yuan ($10,174.37) a tonne.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL dropped to 51,550 tonnes, their lowest since August 2005. Stockpiles of the metal in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH have also been falling.

"Weak inflation data in China also stoked hopes that Beijing would increase stimulus measures to support economic growth," ANZ analysts said in a report.

"Sentiment across the broader metals market was supported by stronger risk appetite and a weaker U.S. dollar."

SHFE tin SSNcv1 surged 11.3% to 217,240 yuan a tonne and LME tin CMSN3 jumped 8.3% to $26,925 a tonne on a possible ore mining ban in Myanmar.

LME nickel CMNI3 rose 2.5% to $24,740 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.9% to $2,150 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.1% to $2,387 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 increased 0.2% to $2,862 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,775 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.4% at 22,430 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.7% to 15,390 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.5% to 191,050 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8761 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

