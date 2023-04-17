Commodities

METALS-London copper inches higher on low inventories

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

April 17, 2023 — 12:35 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by falling inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses and on hopes of further economic stimulus from the Chinese government.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 edged up 0.1% to $9,030 a tonne by 0403 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 69,960 yuan ($10,174.37) a tonne.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL dropped to 51,550 tonnes, their lowest since August 2005. Stockpiles of the metal in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH have also been falling.

"Weak inflation data in China also stoked hopes that Beijing would increase stimulus measures to support economic growth," ANZ analysts said in a report.

"Sentiment across the broader metals market was supported by stronger risk appetite and a weaker U.S. dollar."

SHFE tin SSNcv1 surged 11.3% to 217,240 yuan a tonne and LME tin CMSN3 jumped 8.3% to $26,925 a tonne on a possible ore mining ban in Myanmar.

LME nickel CMNI3 rose 2.5% to $24,740 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.9% to $2,150 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.1% to $2,387 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 increased 0.2% to $2,862 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,775 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.4% at 22,430 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.7% to 15,390 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.5% to 191,050 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total March

($1 = 6.8761 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.