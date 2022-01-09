METALS-London copper holds steady as low inventories lend support

Jan 10 (Reuters) - London copper held steady on Monday, as low inventories of the metal offset pressure from a firmer dollar, while investors focused on U.S. inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,648 a tonne, as of 0255 GMT. Prices rose 1.2% in the previous session, its biggest percentage gain since Dec. 16.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7% to 69,820 yuan ($10,954.73) a tonne.

Data on Friday showed inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 23.6% to 29,182 tonnes from the week before.

The dollar index edged 0.1% higher in anticipation that the U.S. inflation data, due this week, would bolster the case for higher interest rates. [USD/]

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.2% to $2,949 a tonne, nickel rose 1.1% to $20,960 a tonne, lead edged up 0.2% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc was 0.1% higher at $3,537.5 a tonne and tin eased 0.1% to $39,800 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 21,175 yuan a tonne, nickel gained 2.6% to 155,030 yuan, zinc was up 1.2% at 24,195 yuan, lead fell 1.5% to 15,105 yuan and tin rose 0.8% to 298,200 yuan.

* Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Friday she would travel again next Friday to an area of frequent protests against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine as tensions with community protesters build up once again.

* A major aluminium smelter in Dunkirk, France will reduce production by 15% in response to soaring electricity prices.

