METALS-London copper hits near 8-year high on tight supply, U.S. stimulus hopes

HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices hit a near eight-year high on Wednesday, while Shanghai prices also rose, as tight inventories and hopes for more U.S. stimulus boosted sentiment.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 climbed as much as 1.4% to $8,261.50 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 15, 2013.

The most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.7% to 60,280 yuan ($9,363.74) a tonne at 0317 GMT.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL were last at 76,050 tonnes, hovering near their lowest since December 2005. ShFE copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH were near their lowest since December 2011 at 68,588 tonnes.

The sentiment also boosted by sustained hopes of the United States soon passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which could boost the recovery of the world's biggest economy and demand for metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,046 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.1% to $18,390 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 increased 0.5% to $2,710 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 15,830 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.7% to 135,330 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.3% to 20,310 yuan a tonne.

* Asian stocks inched higher, as upbeat Wall Street earnings and optimism about a global recovery supported sentiment, although concerns about the sustainability of a recent risk rally are likely to cap gains. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

($1 = 6.4376 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

