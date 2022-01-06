METALS-London copper heads for worst week since November

Commodities

London copper prices rose on Friday alongside a rebound in global equities, though a firmer dollar and expectations of an early U.S. interest rate hike kept the metal on track for its biggest weekly decline since November.

    Asian shares snapped two days of losses as investors awaited
to see whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day would
reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was set to notch up a fifth
consecutive weekly gain on the Japanese yen. [USD/]
    While a firmer U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals
more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate
hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery
in the world's biggest economy.
    Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium <CMAL3> climbed
1.2% to $2,957.5 a tonne, nickel <CMNI3> rose 1.7% to $20,735 a
tonne, lead <CMPB3> gained 0.5% to $2,319.5 a tonne, zinc
<CMZN3> rose 1% to $3,586.5 a tonne and tin <CMSN3> edged up
0.7% to $39,410 a tonne.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> rose 2.7% to 21,210 yuan a tonne,
nickel <SNIcv1> gained 1.2% to 153,150 yuan, zinc <SZNcv1> was
up 1.1% at 24,715 yuan and lead <SPBcv1> climbed 2.1% to 15,450
yuan. Tin <SSNcv1> rose 0.6% to 295,880 yuan a tonne. 
    * Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday more
than 2,000 mining, plantation and forest-use permits have been
revoked due to non-compliance or because they had been unused,
tightening oversight of the nation's natural resources.
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  UK       Halifax House Prices MM  Dec
    0700  Germany  Industrial Output MM     Nov
    0745  France   Reserve Assets Total     Dec
    1000  EU       HICP Flash YY            Dec
    1000  EU       HICP-X F&E Flash YY      Dec
    1000  EU       Consumer Confid. Final   Dec
    1330  US       Non-Farm Payrolls        Dec
    1330  US       Unemployment Rate        Dec
    1330  US       Average Earnings YY      Dec

    
    ($1 = 6.3768 Chinese yuan)

