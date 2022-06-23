METALS-London copper heads for worst week in a year on slowdown fears

June 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices languished near 16-month lows on Friday and looked set to post their biggest weekly drop in a year, as rapid interest rate hikes and weak economic readings raised recession fears. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was up 0.1% at $8,421 a tonne, as of 0237 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since February 2021 at $8,326 on Thursday. The contract was down 6% for the week. * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 3.3% to 64,220 yuan ($9,590.51) a tonne and was down 7.8% for the week - its largest weekly fall since March 2020. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional," its chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday, even as he acknowledged that sharply higher interest rates may push up unemployment. [nL1N2YA1RT] * Euro zone business growth has slowed significantly in June as consumers concerned about soaring bills opted to stay at home and defer purchases to save money, a survey showed. [nZRN004KE5] * Union leaders at Chile's state-owned mining firm Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, reached an agreement with the company to end a national strike over the decision to close a smelter located in a highly polluted area. [nL1N2YA23Z] * Mainland China reported 143 new coronavirus cases for June 23, compared with 135 new cases a day earlier. COVID restrictions in China have battered the country's economy and manufacturing sector. [nK7N2PR028] * The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 10,900 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 31,700 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed. [nL8N2YA4PV] * The LME said on Thursday it had appointed management consultants Oliver Wyman to carry out an independent review of the events that led to a week-long suspension of nickel trading in March. [nL1N2YA1DR] MARKETS NEWS * Stocks and bonds were both headed for their first weekly gain in a month as investors wagered on central banks bringing inflation to heel, though growth fears dragged on commodities. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Retail Sales MM/YY May 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Jun 1400 US New Home Sales-Units May PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6962 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

