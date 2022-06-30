METALS-London copper heads for fourth straight weekly fall on demand worries

July 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive weekly decline, as fast-rising interest rates and weak economic data stoked fears of a global recession, which would dent demand for metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 0.5% at $8,215.50 a tonne, as of 0227 GMT. * The metal registered its worst quarter since 2011 for the three months ended June, falling 20.4%. It was down nearly 2% for the week. * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 2.1% to 62,880 yuan ($9,387.60) a tonne. * Asia's manufacturing activity stalled in June as many companies suffered from supply disruptions caused by China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, surveys showed on Friday. [nL4N2YI0IO] [nZRN004LWC][nL1N2YI00E] * China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output, a private sector poll showed on Friday. [nZUN0054F6] * U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May as motor vehicles remained scarce, while higher prices forced cutbacks on purchases of other goods. [nL1N2YH162] * Central banks are raising interest rates sharply to rein in soaring inflation, restraining economic growth. [nW1N2X9040] [nL4N2YF0GT] * The dollar <=USD> edged higher against major peers, staying on track for its best week in four. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/] * Copper output in Chile <CLCOPP=ECI>, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 2.7% year on year to 480,275 tonnes in May, the country's statistics agency INE said on Thursday. [nS0N2XP02F] MARKETS NEWS * Asia's stock markets made a shaky start to the second half on Friday, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the global economic outlook. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI 0900 EU HICP Flash YY 0900 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

