Commodities

METALS-London copper heads for fourth straight weekly fall on demand worries

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Copper prices slipped on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive weekly decline, as fast-rising interest rates and weak economic data stoked fears of a global recession, which would dent demand for metals.

    July 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday and were
on track for their fourth consecutive weekly decline, as
fast-rising interest rates and weak economic data stoked fears
of a global recession, which would dent demand for metals.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was down 0.5% at $8,215.50 a tonne, as of 0227 GMT. 
    * The metal registered its worst quarter since 2011 for the
three months ended June, falling 20.4%. It was down nearly 2%
for the week.
    * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
<SCFcv1> fell 2.1% to 62,880 yuan ($9,387.60) a tonne.
    * Asia's manufacturing activity stalled in June as many
companies suffered from supply disruptions caused by China's
strict COVID-19 lockdowns, surveys showed on Friday.
[nL4N2YI0IO] [nZRN004LWC][nL1N2YI00E]
    * China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in
13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output, a
private sector poll showed on Friday. [nZUN0054F6]
    * U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May as
motor vehicles remained scarce, while higher prices forced
cutbacks on purchases of other goods. [nL1N2YH162]
    * Central banks are raising interest rates sharply to rein
in soaring inflation, restraining economic growth. [nW1N2X9040]
[nL4N2YF0GT]
    * The dollar <=USD> edged higher against major peers,
staying on track for its best week in four. A stronger greenback
makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of
other currencies. [USD/]
    * Copper output in Chile <CLCOPP=ECI>, the world's largest
producer of the metal, fell 2.7% year on year to 480,275 tonnes
in May, the country's statistics agency INE said on Thursday.
[nS0N2XP02F]

    MARKETS NEWS
    *  Asia's stock markets made a shaky start to the second
half on Friday, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the
global economic outlook. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0750  France  S&P Global Mfg PMI
    0755  Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI
    0800  EU      S&P Global Mfg Final PMI
    0830  UK      S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI
    0900  EU      HICP Flash YY
    0900  EU      HICP-X F&E Flash YY
    1345  US      S&P Global Mfg PMI Final
    1400  US      ISM Manufacturing PMI
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          <CMCU3> 
    Most active ShFE copper         <SCFcv1> 
    Three month LME aluminium       <CMAL3> 
    Most active ShFE aluminium      <SAFcv1> 
    Three month LME zinc            <CMZN3> 
    Most active ShFE zinc           <SZNcv1> 
    Three month LME lead            <CMPB3> 
    Most active ShFE lead           <SPBcv1> 
    Three month LME nickel          <CMNI3>
    Most active ShFE nickel         <SNIcv1>  
    Three month LME tin             <CMSN3> 
    Most active ShFE tin            <SSNcv1>




($1 = 6.6982 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
 ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848
5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:
Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
(( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
 LME price overview      <RING=> COMEX copper futures  <0#HG:>
 All metals news         [MTL]   All commodities news      [C] 
 Foreign exchange rates <FX=>    SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>))

Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular