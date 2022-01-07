METALS-London copper gains on supply concerns; set for worst week since Nov

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Friday, supported by a rebound in equities and tight supply, but a firmer dollar and expectations of an early U.S. interest rate hike kept the metal on track for its biggest weekly decline since November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $9,600 a tonne as of 0615 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week low on Thursday.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.5% at 69,560 yuan ($10,910.69) a tonne.

Market sentiment improved a little bit after participants digested the hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of December policy meeting, a Singapore-based trader said, adding that concerns over tight supply, already affected by COVID-19-related controls, were exacerbated by the unrest https://reut.rs/3F358e8 in Kazakhstan.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses were last at 80,525 tonnes, up from a historic low of 14,150 tonnes in October but far below peaks seen in August.

Asian shares snapped two days of losses, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, while the dollar index was headed for its first weekly gain in three. [USD/] [MKTS/GLOB]

While a firmer U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

The LME aluminium contract was headed for its best weekly performance since November, driven by surging power prices in Europe that led to output reductions at smelters in the region.

"The global aluminium market will remain undersupplied in 2022 (as well)... A reversal of temporary closures in China in spring might still lead aluminium prices down, but we believe that ultimately, aluminium fundamentals remain strong," according to a BofA Global Research report.

Aluminium was up 1.2% to $2,957.5 a tonne, nickel rose 1.6% to $20,710, lead edged 0.2% higher to $2,311.5, zinc gained 1% to $3,585 and tin rose 0.8% to $39,450.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium gained 3.2% to 21,295 yuan a tonne, after hitting a peak since Oct. 27 earlier. Nickel rose 1.1% to 153,010 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 1% at 24,690 yuan, lead climbed 2% to 15,435 yuan and tin edged up 0.3% to 296,850 yuan.

* Indonesia has revoked more than 2,000 mining, plantation and forest-use permits due to non-compliance or because they had been unused, tightening oversight of the nation's natural resources.

* The policy research office of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said China should pay more attention to stabilizing growth, official newspaper People's Daily reported. The state planner also said the country had relatively big room for policy adjustments.

