METALS-London copper gains on dollar weakness but capped by higher inventories
Jan 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made the greenback-priced metal attractive for holders of other currencies, while rise in inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses capped further gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange
The dollar ticked 0.1% lower.
LME copper inventories
Meanwhile, leaders of a group of Peruvian communities said in a public hearing on Monday that they rejected a government proposal to prevent future blockades affecting MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine.
LME aluminium
ShFE aluminium
The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract
* The yen edged higher ahead of the outcome of a central bank policy meeting on Tuesday, while the dollar seemingly ignored U.S. Treasury yields hitting new near two-year highs on their return from a long weekend break. [USD/]
* Asia's share markets were mostly higher even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing. [MKTS/GLOB]
UK
Claimant Count Unem Chng Dec
UK
ILO Unemployment Rate
Nov
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment
Jan
Germany Zew Current Conditions
Jan
($1 = 6.3416 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
