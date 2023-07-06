News & Insights

METALS-London copper gains as dollar eases; demand, Fed's rate uncertainty weighs

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

July 06, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rebounded on Friday, as the dollar edged down, but demand uncertainty in top consumer China and worries over more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% to $8,289.50 per metric ton by 0158 GMT, reversing losses in the previous session amid selling across risk asset classes.

The dollar index =USDeased after a brief rebound on Thursday, as data showing the U.S. labor market remains strong increased chances the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.

Investors are also awaiting for non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate from the U.S. due later today for more clues on the rate hikes.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 67,720 yuan ($9,349.59) per metric ton.

Copper premium in Chinese spot market SMM-CU-PND has fallen from 440 yuan per ton on Monday to 60 yuan on Thursday, indicating better supply.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.6% at $2,141 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 was unmoved at $28,530, zinc CMZN3 added 0.4% to $2,374, lead CMPB3 moved up 0.4% to $2,058, and nickel CMNI3 nudged 0.1% up to $21,225.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.1% to 17,865 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1% at 20,210 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 gained 1% to 165,300 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was up 1.7% at 234,810 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.2% to 15,505 yuan.

($1 = 7.2431 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

