METALS-London copper gains as China's easing COVID curbs lift demand hopes

(Adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices gained on Monday as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China raised hopes of a revival in demand, although fears of a global economic slowdown due to rapid interest rate hikes limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5% at $8,420 a tonne, as of 0441 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since February 2021 at $8,122.50 in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.6% to 64,040 yuan ($9,579.37) a tonne by the midday trade.

Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months.

The commercial hub of 25 million will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week.

"Although recession fears are still filling the horizon, a ray of optimism is shining through due to a repricing lower of the Fed curve. This is short-covering bounce off the lows tracking improving risk sentiment," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Stocks gained in Asia on Monday amid improved risk sentiment after Wall Street rebounded strongly at the end of last week as oil prices eased. [MKTS/GLOB]

INTEREST RATES: A pair of U.S. central bankers said they supported further sharp interest rate hikes to stem rapid price rises.

IMF: The International Monetary Fund slashed its U.S. economic growth forecast as aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes cool demand but predicted that the United States would "narrowly" avoid a recession.

DATA: Profits at China's industrial firms shrank at a slower pace in May, as activity in major manufacturing hubs resumed, but COVID-19 restrictions still weighed on factory production and squeezed factory margins.

COPPER: Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco, the world's top producer of the red metal, sees a firm copper price ahead despite a recent sharp fall, chairman of the board Máximo Pacheco told Reuters in an interview in Santiago.

PRICES: LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,451 a tonne, zinc gained 0.6% to $3,370, lead added 2.4% to $1,961, and tin climbed 6% to $26,055.

Shanghai aluminium lost 0.4%, zinc fell 3.6%, nickel edged up 0.2%, lead gained 1.3% and tin was down 0.1%.

($1 = 6.6852 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.