METALS-London copper flat as tight supply counters Omicron worries

London copper prices held steady on Wednesday as tight supply and renewed risk appetite countered concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant across the globe.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was flat at $9,531 a tonne, as of 0245 GMT, hovering close to Tuesday's peak of $9,570 - its highest since Dec. 10. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.6% to 69,440 yuan ($10,897.68) a tonne.

Asian share markets were gaining ground as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end. MKTS/GLOB

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL were at 81,425 tonnes, up from a historic low of 14,150 tonnes hit in October but far below recent peaks.

Stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses CU-STX-SGH were at 34,580 tonnes, the lowest since 2009, while inventories in Chinese bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON have plunged to a record low of 160,500 tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,759 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 edged 0.3% higher to $19,680 a tonne, lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,291.5 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $3,415 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 1% to 19,740 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.8% to 145,730 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.7% at 23,625 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.8% to 15,395 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 rose 1% to 287,290 yuan a tonne.

* Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez strongly urged communities blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine to clear the route by midday on Wednesday, saying the blockade had created major problems for the country.

* China has the confidence, condition, and ability to keep economic growth at a reasonable level, a senior state planning official told the Xinhua News Agency.

* Japan's biggest copper supplier Pan Pacific Copper expects the metal's average price to drop to $8,600 a tonne in 2022 from $9,300 this year as additional supply from new mines will ease tightness seen in recent years.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar edged down again, starting a third successive session under pressure as investors favoured riskier currencies and asset classes. USD/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP QQ YY Q3

1330 US GDP Final Q3

1500 US Consumer Confidence Dec

1500 US Existing Home Sales Nov

($1 = 6.3720 Chinese yuan renminbi)

