METALS-London copper falls on fears of Sino-U.S. tensions, China inventory glut

Dec 3 (Reuters) - London copper eased on Friday, hit by Asian stock markets turning risk averse on concerns over Sino-U.S. ties after ride-hailing giant Didi announced delisting in New York and signs of rising inventories in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $9,460.5 a tonne, as of 0250 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 inched 0.1% higher to 69,140 yuan ($10,847.36) a tonne.

Stocks fell on Friday after China's Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concerns about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation. MKTS/GLOB

Chinese refined copper spot premium SMM-CU-PND has fallen from record high hit last month and was last at 430 yuan a tonne. ShFE stockpiles CU-STX-SGH is at its highest since late October.

LME inventories of copper, often considered a gauge of global economic health, were also at their highest since Oct. 8.

* China's embattled property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd 1638.HK said it had failed to secure the minimum 95% approval needed from its offshore bondholders to extend the maturity of a $400 million note that is due next week, raising the risk of a default.

* Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed.

* China's property downturn is expected to continue into the first half of 2022, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed.

* The Omicron variant of COVID-19 could slow global economic growth by exacerbating supply chain problems and depressing demand, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

* LME aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to $2,625 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 1% at $3,180 and nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $19,890 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 18,770 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.4% to 147,550 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 was down 0.4% at 285,440 yuan a tonne.

* The dollar ticked higher amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron's impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. USD/

0850 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs Nov

0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Nov

0855 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI Nov

0900 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Nov

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Nov

1330 US Unemployment Rate Nov

1330 US Average Earnings YY Nov

1445 US Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

1500 US Factory Orders MM Oct

1500 US ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov

($1 = 6.3739 Chinese yuan)

