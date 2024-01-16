News & Insights

METALS-London copper falls on China data, dollar pressure

January 16, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Wednesday after data from top consumer China underlying its economic weakness exacerbated demand concerns, with a firm U.S. dollar also hurting the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 slid 0.5% to $8,314.50 per metric ton by 0434 GMT.

Meanwhile, the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was unchanged at 67,810 yuan ($9,424.47) per ton.

The world's second biggest economy slightly missed analysts' expectation for fourth-quarter economic growth, although Bejining met its annual growth target of around 5%.

A steady dollar also weighed on the market, as a stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more expensive for buyers.

The dollar index =USD hovered near a one-month high, as remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened expectations for a March rate cut.

Analysts at ING said the short-term copper demand outlook will remain bearish to neutral, and a substantial recovery in prices will not occur before the second quarter of the year, the starting point for Fed rate cuts.

LME nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.1% to $16,165 a ton, tin CMSN3 moved 0.5% higher to $25,310, while lead CMPB3 was down 0.6% at $2,091, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.5% to $2,535, and aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.5% to $2,203.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 127,640 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 2.6% to 214,390 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 18,865 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% to 16,200 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.6% to 21,165 yuan.

($1 = 7.1951 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
