METALS-London copper falls on China data, dollar pressure

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Wednesday after data from top consumer China underlying its economic weakness exacerbated demand concerns, with a firm U.S. dollar also hurting the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 slid 0.5% to $8,314.50 per metric ton by 0434 GMT.

Meanwhile, the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was unchanged at 67,810 yuan ($9,424.47) per ton.

The world's second biggest economy slightly missed analysts' expectation for fourth-quarter economic growth, although Bejining met its annual growth target of around 5%.

A steady dollar also weighed on the market, as a stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more expensive for buyers.

The dollar index =USD hovered near a one-month high, as remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened expectations for a March rate cut.

Analysts at ING said the short-term copper demand outlook will remain bearish to neutral, and a substantial recovery in prices will not occur before the second quarter of the year, the starting point for Fed rate cuts.

LME nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.1% to $16,165 a ton, tin CMSN3 moved 0.5% higher to $25,310, while lead CMPB3 was down 0.6% at $2,091, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.5% to $2,535, and aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.5% to $2,203.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 127,640 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 2.6% to 214,390 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 18,865 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% to 16,200 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.6% to 21,165 yuan.

($1 = 7.1951 Chinese yuan renminbi)

