METALS-London copper falls as dollar strengthens on rate-hike bets

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, which is often used as a gauge of the global economic growth, declined in London on Friday as the dollar was poised for its best week in almost five months against major peers on bets of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

A surprisingly strong reading on U.S. inflation boosted expectations for a sooner-than-expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve, which could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $9,608 a tonne, as of 0558 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 70,550 yuan ($11,030.85) a tonne.

But, losses were cushioned by tight inventories in exchange warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH, with both copper contracts heading for a weekly gain.

"With rate-hike expectations happening at the same time that a trillion-dollar U.S. infrastructure bill was passed and copper scrap supply remained tight, investors should be exercise a wait-and-see approach for copper," GF Futures said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Codelco's Chinese customers are reluctant to sign up for copper supply in 2022 at the highest premium in seven years because of strong backwardation in the copper market, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* On-warrant LME aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL fell to 595,825 tonnes, the lowest since December 2005, with most metals leaving Port Klang in Malaysia.

* The discount of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract MAL0-3 shrunk to $2.80 a tonne, the smallest level since Sept. 1, indicating tightening nearby supply.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.7% to $2,640.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.1% to $19,780 a tonne and tin CMSN3 advanced 0.4% to $37,850 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 1.3% to 19,350 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.2% at 146,400 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.6% to 287,960 yuan a tonne.

