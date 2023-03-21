METALS-London copper falls as dollar recovers

By Mai Nguyen

March 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday in London amid fears of a looming global financial crisis, and as a slight bounce-back in the dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis.

"The market risk appetite may decline, and risk aversion continues," said Jinrui Futures in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $8,680 a tonne by 0525 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.5% to 67,340 yuan ($9,785.94) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

"The spot market showed a certain level of resilience after copper price fell.. The enthusiasm for stocking was high, which provided support for copper price," Jinrui said, adding that prices are still at risk of further correction.

The LME cash copper contract was trading at a premium of $3.75 a tonne over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, flipping from a discount zone that has lasted since Jan. 19, indicating tightening nearby supply.

The front month SHFE copper contract SCFc1 has been trading at a premium over the three-month contract SCFc3 since March 13, also indicating tightening nearby supply, as demand of the metal in China improved.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,278.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 0.2% to $2,113.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.1% at $2,882 a tonne and tin CMSN3 shed 0.2% to $22,715 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.2% at 18,140 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.8% to 172,910 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.5% to 22,460 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.3% to 15,345 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.4% to 184,230 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8813 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

