METALS-London copper falls as dollar recovers

March 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday in London as the dollar bounced back slightly from a five-week low hit in the previous session and amid fears of a looming global financial crisis.

The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $8,662.50 a tonne by 0247 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.5% to 67,350 yuan ($9,788.53) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

The LME cash copper contract was trading at a premium of $3.75 a tonne over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, flipping from a discount zone that has lasted since Jan. 19, indicating tightening nearby supply.

The front month SHFE copper contract SCFc1 has been trading at a premium over the three-month contract SCFc3 since March 13, also indicating tightening nearby supply, as demand of the metal in China improved.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,278 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,110 a tonne while tin CMSN3 rose 0.3% to $22,810 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.1% at 18,145 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.6% to 173,310 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.3% to 22,505 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.2% to 15,350 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.2% to 184,560 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment March

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions March

1400 US Existing Homes Sales Feb

U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee

starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 6.8805 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi)

