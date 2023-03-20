Commodities

METALS-London copper falls as dollar recovers

Credit: REUTERS/RENTSENDORJ BAZARSUKH

March 20, 2023 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday in London as the dollar bounced back slightly from a five-week low hit in the previous session and amid fears of a looming global financial crisis.

The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $8,662.50 a tonne by 0247 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.5% to 67,350 yuan ($9,788.53) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

The LME cash copper contract was trading at a premium of $3.75 a tonne over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, flipping from a discount zone that has lasted since Jan. 19, indicating tightening nearby supply.

The front month SHFE copper contract SCFc1 has been trading at a premium over the three-month contract SCFc3 since March 13, also indicating tightening nearby supply, as demand of the metal in China improved.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,278 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,110 a tonne while tin CMSN3 rose 0.3% to $22,810 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.1% at 18,145 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.6% to 173,310 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.3% to 22,505 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.2% to 15,350 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.2% to 184,560 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment March

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions March

1400 US Existing Homes Sales Feb

U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee

starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 6.8805 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.