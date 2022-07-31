Commodities

METALS-London copper falls as China factory activity contracts

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Copper prices in London fell on Monday after disappointing factory data from top consumer China reaffirmed weak demand outlook that has been pressuring the metals market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $7,895 a tonne by 0139 GMT, retreating from a three-week high hit in the previous session.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 1.8% to $2,444.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.2% to $3,270.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,031 a tonne.

China's factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed.

But falling copper output by miners lent prices some support.

Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, said it produced 736,000 tonnes of copper between January and June, a 7.5% fall versus the first half of 2021.

Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L cut its full-year copper guidance, partly due to reduced production from its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo on geotechnical problems.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.8% to 60,760 yuan ($9,006.02) a tonne, tracking the previous session's gains in London.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.9% to 18,320 yuan a tonne. Nickel SNIcv1 jumped 6.7% to 180,350 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 rose 4.4% to 200,530 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.7466 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

