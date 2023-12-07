METALS-London copper edges up on short covering ahead of US jobs data

Updates prices

Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose slightly on Thursday as some traders and investors closed their short positions on caution ahead of the release of key payrolls data in the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged 0.2% higher to $8,305 per metric ton by 0857 GMT.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.4% to 67,480 yuan ($9,437.37) per metric ton, rebounding slightly from the 67,200 yuan hit earlier in the session, the lowest since Nov. 14.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) data is scheduled to be released on Friday, which could provide signs of how well the labour market is and of the Federal Reserve's next move on its interest rates policy.

"Tomorrow we have NFP. That's why we'll see squaring of positions as shorts cover," said a metals trader.

Changes in interest rates usually affect economic growth and the U.S. dollar; both are linked to metals demand and prices.

Also helping metals prices on Thursday was China data showing exports in November grew for the first time in six months, suggesting the manufacturing sector may be improving.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $112.50 a ton, clawing back to the one-year high level hit earlier this month, indicating higher demand for imported copper into top consumer China.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 0.1% higher at $2,151 a ton, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $2,428.50, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.3% to $24,650, nickel CMNI3 jumped 2% to $16,545, while lead CMPB3eased 0.6% to $2,016.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was flat at 18,435 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.2% to 15,535 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 3.1% to 130,540 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.7% at 20,685 yuan.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 climbed as much as 3.4% to 208,830 yuan a ton, the highest since Nov. 22.

