Commodities

METALS-London copper edges up on demand view, tight mine supply

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

London copper prices rose on Wednesday as a bright demand outlook and supply disruptions in some South American mines offset pressure from rising LME exchange inventories.

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Wednesday as a bright demand outlook and supply disruptions in some South American mines offset pressure from rising LME exchange inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $9,020 a tonne by 0552 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.8% to 66,870 yuan ($10,284.53) a tonne.

"Fundamentals remain healthy, especially with the supply and logistics disruptions in South America, while demand outlook looks promising based on positive macro data," said a Singapore-based copper analyst.

Data from top consumer China showed stronger-than-expected industrial growth in the first two months of 2021, while new lending in the country fell less than expected in February.

Meanwhile, tight copper concentrate supply remained a concern for downstream copper players.

"However, risk sentiment is definitely dampened with the rising U.S. Treasury yield and a stronger U.S. dollar in the short term, which definitely weighed on copper prices," the analyst said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $67 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 13, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

* LME refined copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL jumped 12% to 103,900 tonnes in one session, their highest since Jan. 8, while stockpiles in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH rose to 171,794 tonnes, a level unseen since September.

* Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L expects to reach a pay deal with its workers this month, as it extended wage talks at its Los Pelambres mine in an effort to avoid a strike.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.2% to $2,199 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $16,050 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.2% to $2,816.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.8% to 17,635 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.8% to 120,360 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.7% to 21,700 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.5020 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular