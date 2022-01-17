METALS-London copper edges higher on low stocks, firm dollar caps gains
(Adds comment, details, updates prices)
By Eileen Soreng
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Monday, drawing support from tight supply, but gains were limited by a firmer dollar as investors raised bets on several U.S. rate hikes this year.
"COVID-19 is still causing logistical issues globally and delays in trading activities make for smaller inventory levels than ever before," CRU analyst He Tianyu said.
Prices are expected to be volatile amid low inventory levels and declining consumption ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival holidays, Jinrui Futures wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, data showed top metal consumer China's economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump but weak consumption at the year-end and a property slowdown point to cooling momentum and the need for more policy support.
The People's Bank of China cut loan rates to cushion risks of a further economic slowdown.
Capping further advance in prices, the dollar held to gains, after bouncing off a more than two-month low in the previous session. [USD/]
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's aluminium output for 2021 hit a record high, official data showed, though monthly output in December fell from the corresponding period in the previous year.
