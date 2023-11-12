METALS-London copper edges higher on firm equities; demand woes linger

Nov 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Monday, tracking upbeat sentiment in the financial markets, although a firmer U.S. dollar and uncertainty over the economic recovery in China kept the red metal near a two-week low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,052 per metric ton by 0250 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 66,960 yuan ($9,179.52) a ton.

Stocks in Asia rose on Monday while Treasuries and the dollar kept their composure, as investors took their lead from Wall Street's rally in the previous session. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar =USD held firm near one-week high against its rivals. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

Weak economic data last week from China, the world's biggest metals consumer, raised concerns over demand outlook.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,213.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 1.3% to $17,480, zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.4% to $2,552, lead CMPB3 was down 0.1% at $2,177 and tin CMSN3 gained 2.2% to $25,145.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.5% to 18,840 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.5% to 139,440 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.8% to 21,460 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 16,505 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 2.3% at 214,920 yuan.

Production at Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, will close the year at about 1.315 million metric tons, towards the lower end of the estimated range, the company's chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday by La Tercera.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

n/a UK House Price Rightmove MM, YY Nov

($1 = 7.2945 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.