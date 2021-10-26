Commodities

METALS-London copper eases as dollar firms, on-warrant stocks rise

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

London copper prices fell on Tuesday, on a small uptick in readily available exchange inventories and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Tuesday, on a small uptick in readily available exchange inventories and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $9,863 a tonne by 0324 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.6% to 72,160 yuan a tonne.

The dollar has bounced off recent lows and was firm in choppy trade ahead of a handful of data releases and central bank meetings which investors expect to guide the rates outlook.

On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose for the fourth straight session to 23,300 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low hit on Oct. 14 of 14,150 tonnes that sparked supply concerns and pushed premium of cash LME to a record high over the three-month contract.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,860.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.8% to $3,432 a tonne, and nickel CMNI3 decreased 0.1% to $20,295 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 2.9% to 20,870 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.8% to 152,110 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.7% to 24,395 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 16,055 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.6% to 281,570 yuan a tonne.

* The premium of LME cash nickel over the three-month contract CMNI0-3 shot up to $189 a tonne, a level unseen since October 2019, indicating tightness of nearby supplies, following Eramet's ERMT.PA report of a drop in ferronickel output in New Caledonia due to a wave of COVID-19 infections there.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks inched higher, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China's property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence Oct

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Sept

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular