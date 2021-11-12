METALS-London copper eases as dollar firms on rate hike bets

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Friday as the dollar firmed on bets of an earlier U.S. interest rate hike that could slow down the pace of global economic recovery.

The dollar headed for its best week in almost five months against major peers, amid expectations of a sooner-than-expected rate increase from the Federal Reserve following a surprisingly strong reading on U.S. inflation.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

An early rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy. Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.1% to $9,627 a tonne by 0257 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.7% to 70,750 yuan ($11,061.95) a tonne.

But losses were cushioned by tight inventories in exchange warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH, with both copper contracts heading for a weekly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Codelco's Chinese customers are reluctant to sign up for copper supply in 2022 at the highest premium in seven years because of strong backwardation in the copper market, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,656 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.5% to $19,865 a tonne and tin CMSN3 advanced 0.4% to $37,850 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 2% to 19,475 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.7% to 147,140 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.8% to 288,750 yuan a tonne.

* Asian share prices advanced as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Nov

($1 = 6.3958 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

