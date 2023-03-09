METALS-London copper eases as dollar clings to 3-month high

Updates prices, adds quotes

March 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Thursday, as the dollar hovered near a three-month high, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.8% to $8,836.50 a tonne by 0557 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 69,220 yuan ($9,934.70) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

The dollar held near the three-month highit reached after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation.

Easing supply disruptions in major copper-producing countries also weighed on prices.

Panama's government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TOagreed on the final text for a contract to operate the Cobre Panama mine, and Panamanian authorities allowed the company to resume concentrate loading operations.

Disruptions in Peru and Indonesia have also eased.

"After the price correction yesterday, the downstream stocking sentiment has improved and the spot premium has risen slightly," Jinrui Futures said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3fell 0.5% to $2,343 a tonne, zinc CMZN3dropped 0.6% to $2,957.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3was unchanged at $2,092 a tonne and tin CMSN3shed 0.4% to $23,650 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1was almost unchanged at 18,505 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.5% to 186,860 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.3% to 23,200 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1was flat at 15,185 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 shed 1.6% to 194,930 yuan a tonne.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Savio D'Souza)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

