METALS-London copper eases as China exports data fans demand concerns

HANOI, June 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Monday, as a lower-than-expected Chinese exports data sparked concerns of weakening demand for the red metal, which is often considered a bellwether of the global economy due to its wide industrial uses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $9,912 a tonne, as of 0502 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.5% to 71,500 yuan ($11,171.88) a tonne, tracking gains in London scaled in the previous session.

China's exports in May grew 27.9% on-year, but slower than the 32.3% growth in April, and missing analysts' forecast of 32.1%, with an economist attributing an outbreak in manufacturing hub Guangdong that slowed down activities at its ports to the fall in shipments.

"The only news that came out since (the dip) is the China export data," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

"Friday's rebound had already run its course, so there's a need to retrace lower first before it (price) can go up. The medium-long term view is still bullish due to a weaker U.S. dollar," the trader added, referring to a 1.7% gain in London on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1% to 18,485 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.2% to 130,710 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 climbed 1% to 204,720 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.9% to 14,960 yuan a tonne.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $17,880 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 declined 0.8% to $2,987 a tonne.

* Russian nickel producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year.

* Global copper smelting extended its rebound in May, touching fresh highs for the year as operations continued to take advantage of strong prices, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

