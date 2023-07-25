METALS-London copper eases ahead of Fed rate decision

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Wednesday from a one-week high touched in the previous session, as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,634 per metric ton, as of 0127 GMT. The metal closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of better demand in top consumer China after the country's top leaders pledged on Monday to ramp up policy support for the economy.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.7% to 69,250 yuan ($9,707.04) per metric ton.

Most market participants expect the Fed to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when the meeting concludes on Wednesday, and will be closely looking for any clues on future rate path.

The dollar index =USD ticked up, adding pressure on copper prices as a stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.3% at $2,232.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 lost 0.4% to $28,780, zinc CMZN3 moved 0.6% lower to $2,473.50, lead CMPB3 was down 0.8% at $2,163, and nickel CMNI3 slid 0.5% to $22,330.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% at 18,365 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.4% to 20,575 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.2% to 173,050 yuan, tin SSNcv1 nudged up 0.1% to 233,800 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.6% to 16,025 yuan.

($1 = 7.1340 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

