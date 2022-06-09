METALS-London copper eases ahead of ECB meeting; demand recovery hopes support

By Brijesh Patel

June 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices crept lower on Thursday ahead of a monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank, although better-than-expected economic data out of top consumer China raised hopes of a demand recovery amid declining inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $9,697 a tonne, as of 0518 GMT.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai SCFcv1 was up 0.1% at 72,800 yuan ($10,885.39) a tonne by the midday break.

"We expect copper to rebound a bit later in he day. Its just that ahead of ECB outcome the copper market is muted," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

Speculation is growing that red-hot euro zone inflation could push the ECB into kicking off its hike campaign with a large 50 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting later in the day.

Data showed China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May and twice as fast as expected as factories resumed production and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some COVID curbs in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday, with residents of sprawling Minhang district forced to stay home for two days in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission risks.

"We don't expect extended lockdown to hurt the sentiment. Market may shrug it off. Copper may rise to $9,850/tonne and supply concerns may provide a floor in the near-term," Trivedi said.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME warehouses fell by 3,875 tonnes to 116,900 tonnes MCUSTX-TOTAL, the lowest since April 13.

NICKEL: A hedge fund association has complained to the LME about the suspension of the nickel market and cancellation of nickel trades in March saying the exchange failed to meet its regulatory obligations.

SMELTERS: Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday that it stopped its Ventanas smelter and refinery to carry out maintenance after authorities declared an environmental emergency in the region.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.9% to $2,843 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.3% to $3,812, lead CMPB3 eased 0.6% to $2,219, and tin CMSN3 fell 1.5% to $36,560.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.4%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.2%, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.2%, lead SPBcv1 edged 0.1% higher, and tin SSNcv1 jumped 3.3%.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.