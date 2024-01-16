METALS-London copper dips on dollar strength, China data in focus

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by pressure from a stronger dollar, while caution prevailed ahead of key economic data releases by top metal consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.1% to $8,343.50 per metric ton by 0130 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.2% at 67,940 yuan ($9,448.97) per ton.

China, the world's second largest economy, will release its gross domestic product and industrial output data later in the day, which is expected to provide further clues on demand outlook.

China's economic growth is likely to slow to 4.6% in 2024, and cool further to 4.5% in 2025, a Reuters poll showed.

Also weighing on the market was a steady dollar, making it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The dollar index hovered near a one-month high against a basket of currencies, as remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened expectations for a March rate cut.

LME nickel CMNI3 gained 0.6% to $16,240 a ton, lead CMPB3 was down 0.5% at $2,094, tin CMSN3 moved 0.7% higher to $25,340, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.2% to $2,542, and aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.2% to $2,209.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.9% to 128,120 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% to 16,200 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 2.6% to 214,460 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.4% to 18,900 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.5% to 21,180 yuan.

($1 = 7.1902 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

