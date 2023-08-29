METALS-London copper dips in cautious trade ahead of key data

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London eased slightly on Wednesday, as traders and investors exercised caution ahead of the release of key economic data in China and in the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $8,443 per metric ton by 0159 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 69,390 yuan ($9,525.05) a ton.

The dollar index .DXY was almost unchanged from its previous close, as traders were cautious ahead of a slew of key U.S. economic data to be released later in the week, which could give further hint to how interest rates will move.

A firmer dollar will make greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Metals industry players were also eyeing manufacturing data from China, due on Thursday and Friday, to determine how demand for metals might improve and whether the government would pump more support into its economy.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN touched its highest since December 2022 at $52 a ton on Tuesday, as price difference between London and Shanghai created an opportunity to ship metals to China for profit.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.3% to $2,175.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $2,441.50, tin CMSN3 was almost unchanged at $25,405, while nickel CMNI3 fell 0.2% to $20,645 and lead CMPB3 eased 0.4% to $2,182.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,725 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.8% to 20,900 yuan, tin SSNcv1 jumped 0.9% to 213,740 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.4% to 165,500 yuan and lead SPBcv1 increased 0.4% to 16,285 yuan.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Aug

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Aug

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY Aug

1230 U.S. GDP 2nd Estimate Q2

($1 = 7.2850 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Varun H K)

