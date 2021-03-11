Commodities

METALS-London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Friday as a rally that pushed prices to near a 10-year high ran out of steam amid signs of higher supply and weakening demand growth this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.1% to $9,048.50 a tonne by 0419 GMT. The contract has surged 47% since the beginning of 2020, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.

"We see China's metals demand stabilising over 2021 following the robust and above-expectations growth recorded in 2020," said Fitch Solutions in a note while retaining a bearish view on copper in the next six to nine months.

"We see large, new supply coming online in 2021 and expect minimal disruption from COVID-19 in 2021. Key projects across the region in Chile, Peru, Panama and even Ecuador are ramping up, while U.S. production will recover," the note said.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $68 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME and ShFE warehouses. MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11, suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.

Meanwhile, China's major copper smelters raised cathode output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes, research house Antaike said.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.8% to 66,930 yuan ($10,318.51) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,167.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 1% to $1,962.50 a tonne, while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.5% to 121,240 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.7% to 21,800 yuan a tonne.

* Glencore-controlled GLEN.L Antapaccay copper mine, accounting for 8.8% of Peru's 2020 copper output, announced the suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local communities.

($1 = 6.4864 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)

