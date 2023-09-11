METALS-London copper climbs as China stabilisation signs lift demand outlook

Recasts throughout, updates prices as of 0438 GMT, adds comment

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Monday after a weekly loss, buoyed by prospects of better demand from top consumer China amid signs of stabilisation in the world's second largest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $8,305 per metric ton, as of 0438 GMT, after losing 3% in the previous week.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 68,780 yuan ($9,402.34) per ton.

China's central bank yanked the yuan off a 16-year low against the dollar by setting a daily midpoint guidance rate with the strongest bias on record.

The yuan's weakness has weighed on the prices of copper, often seen as an economic bellwether. A weaker yuan makes it more expensive to import the greenback-priced metals.

Aiding sentiment, data released over the weekend showed that China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August while factory-gate price declines slowed.

August trade data showed China's exports and imports both narrowing their declines, joining a run of other indicators showing a possible stabilisation in the economic downturn.

Actual copper demand stayed lacklustre in the first week of September when demand typically rebounds, resulting in higher inventories of refined copper products, China Futures said in a note.

Copper stocks on SHFE rose for a third consecutive week on Friday to 54,955 tons. CU-STX-SGH

Investors were also awaiting U.S. inflation data due out later this week for further clarity over interest rate hikes.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.7% to $2,198 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $2,447, nickel CMNI3 moved up 0.3% to $20,110, while tin CMSN3 slipped 0.7% to $25,400 and lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,223.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.3% at 19,120 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.4% to 21,330 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.3% to 16,975 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.5% to 166,080 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 lost 1.8% at 216,470 yuan.

($1 = 7.3152 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

