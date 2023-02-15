METALS-London copper bounces off 5-week low on China demand hope

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rebounded off a five-week low on Thursday as market participants kept up hopes for a demand recovery in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,909 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.8% to $2,403.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.2% to $3,205 a tonne and lead CMPB3 was up 0.8% to $2,068 a tonne.

LME copper hit a five-week low on Wednesday as fears of further interest rate hikes boosted the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

While actual copper demand remained tepid, prices were supported by hopes that consumption of the metal will rebound eventually in China after the country removed harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 68,460 yuan ($9,998.83) a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.4% to 204,430 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.1% to 22,870 yuan a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 18,500 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 increased 0.4% to 213,680 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.4% to 15,160 yuan a tonne.

