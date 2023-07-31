News & Insights

METALS-London base metals prices slide as dollar gains

Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

July 31, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nonferrous metals prices in London fell on Tuesday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The dollar strengthened after a survey from the Federal Reserve showed U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand during the second quarter, a sign rising interest rates are having an impact on the economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.3% to $8,803.50 per metric ton by 0237 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,272, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.2% to $22,035, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.5% at $2,553 and lead CMPB3 decreased 0.3% to $2,143.50.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.7% to 70,620 yuan ($9,856.25) per metric ton, aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 1.1% to 18,570 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.7% to 21,150 yuan.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 0.7% to 170,930 yuan per metric ton and lead SPBv1 fell 0.7% to 15,865 yuan.

Tin prices fell as inventories in LME warehouses MSNSTX-TOTAL leaped to 5,275 metric ton, the highest since October 2020. SHFE tin stockpiles SN-STX-SGH have been hovering near their highest since 2017.

LME tin CMSN3 dropped as much as 3.6% to $27,595 per metric ton, its lowest since July 6, and SHFE tin SSNcv1 hit its lowest since July 5, down as much as 4.2% to 224,180 yuan per metric ton.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Aug

0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY July

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI July

0755 Germany HCOB Mfg PMI July

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA July

0800 EU HCOB Mfg Final PMI July

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final July

0900 EU Unemployment Rate June

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final July

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July

($1 = 7.1650 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
