METALS-London base metals prices fall on gloomy economic outlook

BEIJING/Hanoi, July 25 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals in London eased on Monday as worries of a slowing global economy weighed on markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.5% to $7,418 a tonne by 0312 GMT, sliding after a rally in the previous week.

Weak growth at the world's two major economies — the United States and top metals consumer China — have been pressuring prices, dragging copper prices down 32% since they hit their record high level of $10,845 a tonne in March.

Copper, a metal used in a variety of sectors from electrical to transportation, is often used as an indicator of the global economic health.

Outlook for the coming months is still gloomy, with the global economy increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as the highest inflation in a generation prompts central banks to hike interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting on July 26-27.

A strong U.S. dollar added further pressure on metal prices, making greenback-traded metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

However, falling inventories and supply risks offered some support to prices.

Copper stockpiles in warehouses monitored by ShFE on Friday fell 29.4% from the previous week to 50,350 tonnes.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.2% to 57,100 yuan ($8,451.50) a tonne.

ShFE lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.7% to 15,205 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 gained 1.8% to 193,920 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.6% to 164,360 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.6% to $2,436.50 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.2% to $2,986 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New July

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New July

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New July

1000 UK CBI Business Optimism Q3

2350 Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy

Meeting held on June 16 and 17

($1 = 6.7562 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

