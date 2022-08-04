METALS-London base metals extend gains on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. jobs report

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper and most other base metals prices in London extended gains on Friday, buoyed by weaker dollar ahead of the release of U.S. monthly job report that was expected to show a slower job growth in July.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $7,772.50 a tonne as of 0159 GMT.

Copper price recorded a three-day loss earlier this week on weak global factory data and worries on flaring U.S.-China tensions with U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

While the recent rebound was primarily attributed to technical buying, overall sentiment remained bearish alongside concerns over the performance of global economy.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week. Investors are now awaiting the U.S. non-farm payrolls report to be released later in the day.

Signs of softening labour market weighed on the dollar, with the greenback posting its biggest fall in two weeks.

Weaker dollar means cheaper costs for commodity buyers of other currencies, which supports prices.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.5% t0 59,730 yuan ($8,855.45) a tonne.

A group of Chinese companies are investigating why a commodities storage site in the northern city Qinhuangdao is holding only one third of the 300,000 tons copper concentrate, worth 5 billion yuan, they were financing, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

LME tin CMSN3 climbed 0.6% to $24,690 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 moved up 0.7% to $3,476 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 nudged up 0.3% to $2,409 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.4% to $2,038 a tonne.

ShFE zinc SZNcv1 jumped 3.3% to 24,420 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 gained 1.6% to 175,780 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 1.9% to 196,940 yuan a tonne, and aluminium SAFcv1 was up 1.4% to 18,465 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7450 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Emily Chow, Additional reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.