METALS-London aluminium, zinc set for biggest weekly gain since January

July 14 (Reuters) - Prices of aluminium and zinc were heading for their biggest weekly gain since January, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar hovered at 15-month lows after a steep dive in the previous session, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 advanced 0.1% to $2,280 per metric ton by 0253 GMT and was up 6.3% on a weekly basis, on track for its best week since Jan. 13.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $2,469 per metric ton, but the contract is set for its best weekly performance since Jan. 13, up 4.5%.

LME copper CMCU3 was flat at $8,694 per metric ton. It was rising 3.9% on a weekly basis, on track for the best weekly gain since March 24.

LME nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $21,270 per metric ton, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.1% to $2,124 and tin CMSN3 dropped 0.6% to $28,625.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.7% to 69,620 yuan per metric ton, aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.7% to 18,370 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.3% to 20,625 yuan.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 increased 1.1% to 15,795 yuan, but nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.7% to 167,100 yuan and tin SSNcv1 1.5% to 232,950 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA May

1230 US Import Prices YY June

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim July

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.