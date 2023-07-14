METALS-London aluminium, zinc on track for best week since January

Updates prices at 0554 GMT, adds quotes

July 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium and zinc prices in London were heading for their biggest weekly gain since January, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar hovered at 15-month lows after a steep dive in the previous session, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 advanced 0.5% to $2,289 per metric ton by 0554 GMT and was up 6.7% on a weekly basis, on track for its best week since Jan. 13.

"Macro remains key in driving the metals' prices. We expect the forward guidance from the Fed following the June meeting to set the tone for the central bank narrative until the end of the year," broker Sucden Financial said in a report.

"Once the peak rate is priced in by markets, we expect the focus to shift back to China to help guide the prices," it said.

China is the world's biggest metals consumer and its current weak demand has been weighing on prices.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.1% to $2,475.50 per metric ton, but the contract is set for its best weekly performance since Jan. 13, up 4.8%.

LME copper CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $8,684.50 per metric ton. It was rising 3.7% on a weekly basis, on track for the best weekly gain since March 24.

LME nickel CMNI3 was almost flat at $21,300 per metric ton, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.1% to $2,124 and tin CMSN3 dropped 0.7% to $28,600.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.4% to 69,420 yuan ($9,742.47) per metric ton, aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.9% to 18,420 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.3% to 20,620 yuan.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 increased 0.9% to 15,765 yuan, but nickel SNIcv1 dipped 1% to 166,600 yuan and tin SSNcv1 1.6% to 232,580 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1255 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Janane Venkatraman)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.