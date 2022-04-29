METALS-London aluminium set for worst month in over a decade on growth woes

By Brijesh Patel

April 29 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices were set on Friday for their biggest monthly percentage drop in more than 13 years, as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and prospects of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes fuelled worries over a global economic slowdown.

Copper, used in power and construction and seen as a gauge for the health of the global economy, was headed for its worst month since last September.

However, most of the industrial metals rose on the day after the top decision-making body of China's Communist Party said the country would step up policy support to stabilise the economy.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.3% to $9,820 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT. The contract was down 5.1% for the month.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $3,046.50 a tonne, but was set for its worst month since December 2008, down 12.7%.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 0.5% up at 73,600 yuan ($11,151.01).

"Investors are cautious amid the rising US dollar and the risk of slowing economic growth. COVID-19 mass testing in Shanghai and Beijing is disrupting economic activity, while liquidity tightening is another headwind for demand," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

DOLLAR: Making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies, the dollar edged off 20-year highs, but was still poised to score its best monthly gain in a decade. FRX/

FED: U.S. Federal Reserve officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession.

COVID-19: China's capital Beijing closed more businesses and residential compounds, with authorities ramping up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, while resentment at the month-long lockdown in Shanghai grew.

COPPER: Peruvian police on Thursday carried out evictions for a second day at MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine, seeking to remove a remaining indigenous community that had camped inside company property in a protest.

PRICES: LME zinc CMZN3 was up 0.4% to $4,152 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 gained 0.9% to $2,276 and tin CMSN3 added 1.4% to $40,610.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.8%, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.1%, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.7%, while tin SSNcv1 rose 1.6%.

($1 = 6.6003 Chinese yuan)

