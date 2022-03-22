METALS-London aluminium prices rebound on Russian supply concerns

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on Wednesday, recouping the previous session's losses, as risks of supply shortages amid the heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict underpinned the market.

The benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.5% to $3,522.50 a tonne by 0246 GMT. Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.1% to 23,050 yuan ($3,619.77) a tonne.

"The ban on Australian sales of alumina to Russia could see production of aluminium suffer," ANZ said in a note. "Australian imports make up 20% of Russia's total alumina imports. The threat of disruption across the rest of the base metals is also rising."

AUSTRALIAN BAN: Aluminium prices found support after Australia banned the export to Russia of materials used to make the metal. Russia accounts for about 6% of global aluminium supply.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but moving forward, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the West plans to announce more sanctions against the Kremlin amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

PRODUCTION CUTS: Germany-based TRIMET became the latest smelter to cut aluminium output in Europe because of higher energy prices, which have spiked since Russia invaded Ukraine.

RECORD PRICES: Supply uncertainty had pushed aluminium to a record high of $4,073.50 on March 7.

PREMIUM: One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $195 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 10% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Tuesday.

PROFITS: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, known as Chalco, said on Tuesday its net income surged 564.6% in 2021 to log its best performance in 14 years, due to rising alumina and aluminium prices and higher production.

RUSSIAN METALS: The LME has no current plans to ban from its system metal from Russian producers, such as nickel and copper from Norilsk Nickel or aluminium from Rusal, it said on Tuesday, despite calls from some members to do so.

NICKEL SURPLUS: The global nickel market registered a surplus of 6,000 tonnes in January after a deficit last year, the International Nickel Study Group said.

COPPER: The LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $10,281.50 a tonne and Shanghai copper SCFcv1 was little changed at 73,150 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3678 yuan)

