METALS-London aluminium prices inch higher on Russian supply concerns

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices edged higher on Wednesday as risks of supply shortages amid the heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict underpinned prices.

The benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium CMAL3 added 0.1% to $3,508 a tonne by 0114 GMT. Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 lost 0.5% to 22,910 yuan ($3,598.81) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Aluminium prices found support after Australia banned the export to Russia of materials used to make the metal. Russia accounts for about 6% of global aluminium supply.

* Talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but moving forward, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, as the West plans to announce more sanctions against the Kremlin amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

* Germany-based TRIMET became the latest smelter to cut aluminium output in Europe because of higher energy prices, which have spiked since Russia invaded Ukraine.

* Supply uncertainty had pushed aluminium to a record high of $4,073.50 on March 7.

* One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $195 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 10% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Tuesday.

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd., known as Chalco, said on Tuesday its net income surged 564.6% in 2021 to log its best performance in 14 years, due to rising alumina and aluminium prices and higher production.

* The LME has no current plans to ban from its system metal from Russian producers, such as nickel and copper from Norilsk Nickel or aluminium from Rusal, it said on Tuesday, despite calls from some members to do so.

* The global nickel market registered a surplus of 6,000 tonnes in January after a deficit last year, the International Nickel Study Group said.

* The LME copper CMCU3 lost 0.1% to $10,257 a tonne and Shanghai copper SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 72,950 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3660 yuan)

