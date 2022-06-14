METALS-London aluminium hovers near 6-month low on recession fears

(Recasts, adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 14 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices hovered on Tuesday near six-month lows, while prices in China's commercial hub of Shanghai fell more than 1% on fears of potential lockdowns, as prospects of higher interest rates globally weighed on investor sentiment.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai ended morning trading down 1.7% at 19,875 yuan ($2,951.22) a tonne, its lowest since May 11.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $2,629 a tonne as of 0448 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 15 on Monday.

"Concerns of weaker economic growth as central banks hike rates weighed on sentiment in the base metals market," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"Following the easing of some restrictions in recent weeks, the market was reminded of the rollercoaster ride it is on when authorities in Shanghai sealed a district for mass testing. These little outbreaks of COVID-19 could hinder the economic recovery and weigh on demand."

Beijing is testing millions to stem the spread from a cluster infection, with China's vice premier saying COVID-19 prevention and control needs to be strengthened. Shanghai is only just emerging from a crippling two-month-long lockdown.

Rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will this week raise interest rates by more than previously forecast unsettled investors.

DOLLAR: Offering some respite, the dollar fell 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. [USD/]

* Lead surpluses in top consumer China will cancel out shortages of the battery material in Europe and the United States, effectively leaving the global market in balance this year.

* Ghana is on a roadshow to find a strategic partner to rebuild state-owned Volta Aluminium Co's aluminium smelter.

OTHER METALS: LME copper was up 0.3% at $9,318 a tonne, zinc rose 0.8% to $3,642, lead added 0.5% to $2,107.50, and tin fell 0.7% to $32,670.

