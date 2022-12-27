METALS-LME prices jump on China recovery optimism

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark London metal prices rose on Wednesday, with copper hitting its highest in two weeks and catching up with a rally in commodity prices spurred by China's move to reopen its borders, further unwinding COVID controls.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 1.5% at $8,475 a tonne, as of 0254 GMT, after initially climbing to $8,481, its strongest since Dec. 15. The bourse was closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays.

China announced on Monday that inbound travelers would no longer have to go into quarantine from Jan. 8. It will resume issuing visas for mainland residents to travel overseas also beginning Jan. 8.

Top metals consumer China's strict COVID containment policy has curbed industrial activity and domestic demand, and last month ignited public unrest.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded February copper contract SCFG3 was up 0.2% at 66,420 yuan ($9,529.55) a tonne. It rose to as high as 66,820 yuan early in the session, its loftiest since Dec. 14.

"Sentiment has been supported by China's sudden shift away from its zero-COVID strategy, but those gains have been limited by concerns about weaker demand in the short term," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

Spikes in China's COVID cases and the holiday season that runs until after next month's Spring Festival are expected to dampen metals demand, though supply concerns could still lend some support, analysts said.

Copper stockpiles in SHFE warehouses fell by 9,472 tonnes to 54,569 tonnes in the week to Dec. 23. CU-STX-SGH

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 1.3% at $2,421.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 2.4% to $3,036.50, lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,274.50, and tin CMSN3 climbed 5.4% to $25,225.

In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.1% at 18,930 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 4% to 207,700 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.4% to 23,745 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 gained 2.7% to 228,000 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 added 0.6% at 16,160 yuan.

($1 = 6.9699 yuan)

