Commodities

METALS-LME nickel spikes over 22% on Russia supply worries

Contributor
Eileen Soreng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

London nickel prices soared more than 22% on Monday, leading a rally in industrial metals, as supply fears grew in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict and mounting sanctions against Moscow.

By Eileen Soreng

March 7 (Reuters) - London nickel prices soared more than 22% on Monday, leading a rally in industrial metals, as supply fears grew in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict and mounting sanctions against Moscow.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 had surged 22.1% to $35,305 a tonne by 0625 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its highest since July 2007 at $35,500.

The most-traded April nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 jumped 12% to a record high of 210,950 yuan ($33,391.37) a tonne.

"Nickel was already in tight supply, and if a large supplier is being taken out from the market, it will have a cascading impact in the near- to medium-term," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at research firm Kalkine.

"The surge in prices is going to add further pressure on spot supply."

Premiums for cash nickel over the three-month contract MNI0-3 have risen to $690 a tonne, the highest since 2007, indicating tight nearby supplies.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sweeping Western-led sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

"With heightened uncertainty, potential for higher interest rates and lower consumer spending in a high-cost energy environment, demand for metals may come under pressure," analysts at RBC said in a note.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the LME rose to a record $4,000 a tonne and was last up 3.3% at $3,975.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $10,753 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 1.3% at $2,492.5, zinc CMZN3 gained 3% to $4,173 and tin CMSN3 climbed 2% to $48,500.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 gained 2.7% to 74,740 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 was 1.6% higher at 24,025 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 jumped 3.4% to 26,740 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.8% to 15,730 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was up 4.3% at 356,510 yuan.

* China's unwrought copper imports unexpectedly rose 9.6% year-on-year during the first two months of 2022, customs data showed on Monday, as a delay in logistics pushed up imports.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.3175 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

How These Sanctions On Russia Are Affecting The World’s Diamond Market

Mar 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular