METALS-LME nickel set for worst week since 2011 on supply pressure

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on Friday were set for their worst week in 9-1/2 years in London and plunged in Shanghai on rising battery-grade supply outlook following a major supply deal.

LME nickel CMNI3, despite rebounding 1.2% to $16,320 a tonne at 0643 GMT, was on track for its biggest weekly loss since September 2011 after shedding a combined 14% in the previous two days.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 7.5% to 121,110 yuan ($18,704.54) a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 7 at 120,190 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

China's Tsingshan Holding Group said it would supply 100,000 tonnes of nickel matte - an intermediate product that can be used to make battery-grade nickel for electric vehicles - to two other Chinese firms within a year from October.

"The ability to produce a nickel product in a form that battery makers can utilise from a laterite nickel resources could be a game changer for the industry," said ANZ analysts in a note.

Meanwhile, LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.1% to $8,901 a tonne, ShFE copper SCFcv1 shed 1.8% to 65,870 yuan a tonne, ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.7% to 17,235 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 was down 1% to 15,125 yuan a tonne.

"There are signs of demand cooling in the base metals sector. Exchange inventories of copper in China have recovered and the spot premium has flipped to discount. Copper products inventories are up, which could discourage fabricators from buying at elevated prices," ANZ said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to their highest since Jan. 22 of 79,825 tonnes while ShFE copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH increased to 147,958 tonnes, a level unseen since Oct. 23, 2020.

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $70.50 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 26, signalling weakening demand.

($1 = 6.4749 yuan)

