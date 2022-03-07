METALS-LME nickel jumps another 10% after record rally on supply fears

March 8 (Reuters) - London nickel prices jumped more than 10% on Tuesday, adding nearly 87% of their value in the past two days, as increasing sanctions against Russia fuelled supply fears amid declining inventories of the stainless steel-making raw material.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 climbed 10.3% to $53,005 a tonne by 0305 GMT. Prices shot up by a record 90.2% to an all-time high of $55,000 in intraday trade on Monday, before closing more than 66.3% higher.

The most-traded April nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 hit a record high of 228,810 yuan ($36,255.74) a tonne in early trade.

Russia supplies the world with around 10% of its nickel needs mainly for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

Inventories of nickel in LME-registered warehouses are at their lowest since 2019 at 76,830 tonnes. MNISTX-TOTAL

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $10,340 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 was steady at $3,742, lead CMPB3 gained 2.3% to $2,503.5, zinc CMZN3 was 1.9% higher at $4,190 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.6% to $47,000.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 fell 2% to 72,860 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 4.4% to 22,790 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 2% to 26,855 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slipped 1.4% to 15,455 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.7% to 347,010 yuan.

* China's Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange Center has halted trading for nickel products from March 8 pending further notice, and raised trading limits for both stainless steel products and nickel since settlement on March 7.

* The London Metal Exchange (LME) is imposing a backwardation limit and delivery deferral mechanism for physically settled base metals contracts with immediate effect, it said on Monday, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightness in the market.

* Chile's copper export revenue was $3.836 billion in February, down 9.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said.

* Russian hydropower group EN+ is reviewing options for aluminium giant Rusal, in which it is majority shareholder, including turning its international business into a separate entity.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

* The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe's economic outlook. USD/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Jan

1000 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q4

1330 US International Trade Jan

($1 = 6.3110 yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.