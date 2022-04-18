METALS-LME copper, zinc climb on supply woes, China stimulus hopes

April 19 (Reuters) - London copper hit a two-week peak on Tuesday and zinc jumped to its highest in more than a month as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with hopes for more China stimulus and supply worries amid low inventories supporting both metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.7% to $10,490 a tonne by 0218 GMT.

* LME zinc CMZN3 was up 2% at $4,501 a tonne after hitting its highest since March 8 in early Asian trade.

* China will step up financial support for industries, firms and people affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, the central bank said on Monday, as part of steps to cushion economic slowdown.

* MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Monday its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru would suspend operations from April 20 after residents of a community nearby entered the property as part of a protest.

* Zinc inventories in LME-registered warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL had fallen to their lowest since June 2020 at 115,600 tonnes, as of April 13.

* The global nickel market saw a surplus of 10,500 tonnes in February, compared with a deficit of 5,700 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.

* LME aluminium MAL3=LX seems to have stabilised around a support at $3,214 per tonne, and it may hover above this level or bounce towards $3,416, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

* Mainland China reported 21,600 new coronavirus cases on April 18, of which 3,316 were symptomatic and 18,284 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

* Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index =USD held firm near two-year high. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended the day lower in a choppy trading day on Monday, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped as investors juggled strong earnings with what Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean for global growth. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total March

1230 US Housing Starts Number March

World Bank, IMF release World Economic Outlook and Global

Financial Stability Report

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

