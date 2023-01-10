METALS-LME copper slips from 6-month high as demand outlook in focus

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals fell on Tuesday as traders gauged the risks of a global economic downtrend and weak consumption, shedding gains logged in the previous session after top consumer China reopened its borders.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.8% at $8,786 a tonne, as of 0422 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.3% to 66,490 yuan ($9,823.01) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.4% to $2,429 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.2% to $3,168.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 1.3% to $2,222 a tonne and tin CMSN3 shed 1.4% to $25,500 a tonne.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 declined 0.6% to 15,480 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was down 0.6% at 204,200 yuan a tonne, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.5% to $18,175 a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.9% to 23,760 yuan a tonne.

Base metals prices rose strongly on Monday, driven higher by an improving demand outlook after top consumer China reopened its border after years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting LME copper to its highest in more than six months.

But fundamentally, the global economy is still at risk of a recession and the U.S. dollar could still firm up even more amid prospects of further interest rate hikes, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Physical demand of metals is also expected to slow as China is about to enter its week-long holiday break to celebrate the Lunar New Year during Jan. 23-27.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which indicates demand for imported copper into China, fell to $37.50 a tonne on Monday, from $152.50 a tonne seen less than three months earlier.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 hit a one-month low of 204,680 yuan a tonne on rising supply worries after Bloomberg reported that nickel producer Tsingshan is looking to boost refined nickel output in China from intermediate forms like ferronickel.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Tuesday, Jan 10

($1 = 6.7688 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.